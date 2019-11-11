El reencuentro más esperado entre Kate, Meghan y los príncipes William y Harry

Escuchá el hit de Cande Zamar
Los duques de Cambridge y Sussex se volvieron a ver en un evento oficial tras los rumores de una crisis entre los hermanos y sus esposas.
En medio de la polémica que los rodea, el príncipe William y Kate Middleton tuvieron su esperado reencuentro con el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle. Los duques de Cambridge y de Sussex respectivamente se reunieron en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres durante el Festival del Día del Recuerdo, evento en donde se conmemora a los miembros de las fuerzas armadas y los civiles en tiempos de guerra.
Las parejas llegaron al evento por separado, como la etiqueta Real lo dicta en orden de sucesión al trono, y acompañaron a la reina Isabel II en el palco real para el evento. Si bien en las fotos oficiales parecían estar alejados, los lugares elegidos fueron los mismos que se dispusieron el año pasado para esta ceremonia.
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
En el acto, William y Harry lucieron trajes con las tradicionales corbatas con rayas rojas y negras y la reina Isabel ll un traje negro con un collar de perlas como accesorio. Por su parte, las duquesas usaron vestidos negros, con accesorios que completaron sus diferentes estilos: Meghan eligió llevar el cabello recogido mientras que Kate lució su melana suelta con una diadema de la marca Zara. Todos los asistentes llevaban una amapola roja, flor que se usa desde 1921 para conmemorar a los militares que han muerto en la guerra.
‘When you go Home, tell them of us and say, For your Tomorrow, we gave our Today.' Members of the Royal Family joined faith leaders, political leaders, veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces who gathered at the Cenotaph on Whitehall this morning to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict. The word cenotaph means ‘empty tomb’ and it symbolises the unprecedented losses suffered during the First World War. The Cenotaph was unveiled by King George V on 11 November 1920 at the same ceremony which saw the Unknown Warrior laid to rest. Initially intended as a temporary structure, the Cenotaph was made permanent after the British people, still grieving for the huge losses of the First World War, took the monument to their hearts. 📸 Press Association
