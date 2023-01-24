"Argentina, 1985" fue nominada al Oscar como mejor película extranjera

Este martes la Academia de Cine de Hollywood anunció a los nominados para la entrega de los Oscar y "Argentina, 1985" se llevó su nominación a Mejor película extranjera.

La cinta de Santiago Mitre y protagonizada por Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani y gran elenco viene de una temporada de premios en donde se llevó grandes reconocimientos, entre los que se destacó el Golden Globe hace algunas semanas.

Ahora, la película, que relata el episodio más oscuro en nuestro país con el Juicio a las Juntas, está en carrera para llevarse el galardón el próximo 12 de marzo cuando se lleva a cabo la premiación en el Dolby Theater.

Este podría ser el tercer Oscar para la Argentina, que ya ganó con "La Historia Oficial", de Luis Puenzo, en 1986, y "El Secreto de sus Ojos", de Juan José Campanella, en 2010, una película que también protagonizó Darín.

La lista completa de las nominadas al Oscar

Mejor película

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere all at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' y 'Women Talking'.

Mejor película internacional

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina, 1985', 'Close', 'Eo' y 'The Quiet Girl'.



Mejor dirección

Martin McDonagh, Daniel Wkan y Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field y Ruben Östund.



Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams y Michelle Yeoh.

Mejor actor

Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal y Bill Nighy.

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Basset, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtins y Stephanie Hsu.



Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan y Ke Huy Quan.



Mejores efectos visuales

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Mejor edición

'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything everywhere all at once', 'Tár' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Mejor diseño de producción

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'Babylon', 'Elvis', 'The Fabelmans'.



Mejor cinematografía

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Elvis', 'Empire of Light' y 'Tár'.



Mejor maquillaje y vestuario

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'The Whale'.



Mejor película de animación

'Pinocchio', de Guillermo del Toro, 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', 'The Sea Beast' y 'Turning Red'.



Mejor cortometraje documental

'Los susurros de los elefantes', 'Haulout', '¿Cómo medir un año?', 'El efecto Marta Mitchell' y 'Stranger at the Gate'.



Mejor documental

'All that Breathes', 'All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' y 'Navalny'.



Mejor diseño de vestuario

'Babylon', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'Everythin everywher all at once' y 'La señora Harris va a París'.



Nominados a mejor sonido

'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Elvis' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Mejor canción original

'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.



Mejor música original

'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.



Mejor guión adaptado

'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion', 'Living', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Women Talking'.



Mejor guión original

'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár' y 'Triangle of Sadness'.



Mejor cortometraje

'An Orish Goodbye', 'Ivalu', 'Le Pupille', 'Night Ride' y 'The Red Suitcase'.



Mejor cortometraje de animación

'El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo', 'The Flying Sailor', 'Ice Merchants', 'My Year of Dicks' y 'An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It'.